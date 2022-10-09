Ambedkar University Admission 2022: The BR Ambedkar University, Delhi has started the admission process for postgraduate (PG) programmes through Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2022). Eligible candidates can apply for PG programmes by visiting the official website of the University at aud.ac.in. The last date to apply is October 27. “The admission portal of Dr B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi is live from today i.e. 07.10.2022 for PG admissions and will be open upto 27.10.2022,” reads the university release.Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1673 Posts at sbi.co.in. Check Salary, Other Details Here

The University has released the admission guidelines for the students seeking admission under the Sports and CCA quota for admission. The University will give 50 per cent weightage to the CCA, sports quota and CUET combined. According to the admission guidelines released by the University, 25 per cent weightage will be given to the marks obtained in CUET. 25 per cent weightage will be given to the certificates submitted by the candidates. Meanwhile, 50% weightage will be given to the performance trial-cum-interview.

Students who are taking admission on the basis of the CCA quota must ensure that the submitted certificates should be of three preceding years beginning from July 1, 2019, to June 6, 2022.