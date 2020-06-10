New Delhi: Soon after a number of complaints were received about online classes in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to cancel all online classes for students in the state. Also Read - 'Want to Experience Feeling of Death': Karnataka Youth Records Suicide on TikTok After Drinking Pesticide

Issuing a statement, state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that there will be no online classes for students from Kindergarten (KG) to class 5. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: BJP’s Kadadi And Gasti, JDS Candidate Deve Gowda File Nomination From Karnataka

“Two decisions have been taken – online classes for LKG, UKG and primary classes should be stopped immediately. Also, collecting fees in the name of online classes should be stopped immediately,” Suresh Kumar said. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: JD(S) Patriarch HD Deve Gowda to Contest From Karnataka

Strict action will be taken if schools collect more fees in the name of online education: S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Education Minister https://t.co/dfIEM4pxMj — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

He further added that several complaints have been received regarding online classes, and he held discussions with experts, a body of private educational institutions and officials in this regard, and everyone was of the opinion that the online classes cannot be an alternative to physical classes.

“Discussions were also held on how to engage children during this period, with no clarity over the reopening of schools,” he said.

In this regard, a state-level committee has been constituted under the leadership of Prof MK Sridhar to prepare guidelines on how to engage students and increase their knowledge.

He said there has been pressure on the government to act, as parents have been complaining about online classes conducted by private schools even for kindergarten kids.

Saying that the state government had already issued a circular asking educational institutions not to hike fees on humanitarian grounds considering financial constraints of several people due to the COVID-19 pandemic and induced lockdown, Kumar said, if schools decide to reduce the fees amount, it will be a very welcome move.

However, he noted that from June 25, SSLC (Class 10) exams were starting. “From June 25 to July 4, the exams will be held and safety of children is our utmost priority and we are taking all necessary steps in this regard,” he said.

He also added that preparations for the exams are on in all districts, micro-level planning is being done.