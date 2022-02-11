Karnataka Hijab Row Latest Update: Just a day after announcing that the Classes 1 to 10 will reopen from Monday, the Karnataka government on Friday night extended the holidays for degree and diploma colleges till February 16 amid a row over the hijab in the state. On Thursday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had said an announcement regarding the opening up of schools for Classes 11 and above will be made later.Also Read - Hijab Row: Karnataka Police Carries Out Flag March In 3 Towns Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh indicated that the government is likely to decide on reopening Pre-University and Degree Colleges on February 14. Also Read - Hijab Row: Decision to Reopen Pre-University, Degree Colleges Will be Taken on Feb 14, Says Karnataka Govt

“The high schools will resume on Monday and during the meeting that will be convened by the Chief Minister on Monday evening, a decision regarding starting classes for PUC and Degree College students will be taken at the earliest,” Nagesh said.

In the meantime, the Karnataka government has issued a series of directions to district administrations, aimed at maintaining peace and that the High Court order is not violated.

CM Bommai earlier in the day held a meeting of Ministers with Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendent of Police (SPs), Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPIs) and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats of all districts, via video conferencing, to review the ground situation.

“From Monday high school classes up to class 10 will resume across the state, directions have been issued to see to it that no untoward incident takes place. In sensitive areas, DCs and SPs have to visit campuses and instruct the authorities and teaching staff there to see to it that no untoward incidents take place,” Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, DCs, SPs and DDPIs have been asked to keep constant contact with principals, teachers, management of educational institutions and parents.

“Action should be taken against the guilty, peace meetings should be held and the High Court order should be followed literally. Authorities should not budge to any pressure and even small incidents should be considered seriously,” he added.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court in its interim order had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from Wednesday.