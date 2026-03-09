Home

Amid Iran-Israel conflict, Will Board postpone CBSE Class 12 board exam scheduled from March 12 in Middle East countries? Official notice awaited

CBSE will soon release an update for the Class 12 board exams scheduled from March 12 in the Middle East region amid the Iran-Israel conflict.

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026: Board releases major instructions for Class 10 Science, Social Science question paper; Details inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce its decision regarding the CBSE Class 12th board examination scheduled from March 12, 2026, in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Till now, the board has postponed the CBSE Class 12th board examination scheduled for March 9, 10, and March 11.

Will CBSE postpone the CBSE Class 12 board exam for Middle East?

According to the Circular-4 published by the board, the new dates shall be announced later. “The Board will review the situation on 10 March 2026 (Tuesday) and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 12 March onwards,” CBSE, in an official notice, said. CBSE on March 7 announced the postponement of Class 12 examinations scheduled for March 9, 10, and 11, 2026, in several Middle East countries, citing a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East.

“After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for 09 March 2026 (Monday), 10 March 2026 (Tuesday) and 11.03.2026 (Wednesday) for Class XII,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

What is the latest update?

Previously, the board had postponed the exam scheduled on March 2, March 5, and March 7 in the region. The board has cancelled Class 10 exams till March 11 and said the mode of declaration of results will be announced separately.

What is happening in Iran?

The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. In the last few days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides. All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully.

Meanwhile, CBSE is conducting the CBSE Class 12th Mathematics and Applied Mathematics today for the Indian states. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of the board. Beware of the fake notices and websites. Don’t trust fake notices. Always rely on the CBSE website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.