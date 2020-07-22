New Delhi: Even though a number of states have opted for online mode of education for this year, the Goa government is planning to open the academic session in the state from September. An announcement to this effect was made by state education director Santosh Amonkar. Also Read - Goa Lockdown News: State to Lift Lockdown Tomorrow But Night Curfew to Continue Till August 10 | Read Details

Usually, the annual academic session in Goa begins in the first week of June, but it has been delayed this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Earlier, the state education department was planning to start the 2020-21 academic year by August 15.

"But that doesn't seem to be happening now looking at the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. We are expecting that at least by September, we should be able to start the schools," Amonkar told news agency PTI.

In this time of lockdown, the schools in the state have been asked to begin online classes for students, but due to issues related to connectivity and gadgets, the number of students is less for such classes.

“Even if we start the schools, it would be in a staggered manner. Higher classes like standard XII would start first,” he said, adding that students in higher classes are able to maintain social distancing and abide by the guidelines.

Keeping in mind the current situation, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to reduce the syllabus for the new academic year by 28 to 30 per cent.

“The syllabus will have to be reduced further, if there is further delay in the resumption of schools, he added.

The development comes as Goa’s COVID-19 cases crossed 4,000-mark and reached 4,027 on Tuesday with 174 new detections. With three more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll has risen to 26.