New Delhi: Amity Foundation, the not-for-profit wing of Amity University, on Tuesday announced that it will sponsor the cost of the remaining education at Amity Universities across the country for students who have lost their parent due to COVID pandemic. Issuing a statement, the Amity said that humanity comes above all has always been the philosophy of the university, and this unique and path setting initiative will ensure that students do not lose the opportunity to finish their education. It also stated that Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for helping these students.

Giving further details, Dr Atul Chauhan- Chancellor, Amity University said over the last few months, especially during the second wave, the university has had many tragic instances where the University students have lost one or both of their parents, making it difficult for the students to pay their fees and continue their education. "We do not want the dream of the parents of these children to finish, so have decided to stand with each one of them like their father or their mother and ensure that they complete their Degree," he said.

"We always tell all the students we support financially that when they become successful in the future and have the resources they should support the education of someone who needs the help. Our dream is that our help now and the imbibing of the values to help others will have a ripple effect and result in hundreds of thousands of students getting the financial help they need," he added.

Saying that the university has received 300 applications from students who have lost their parents and are looking for financial support, Dr Chauhan said a financial support of Rs 50 crore has been created over for the same.

He further said that in these times of stress and anxiety, mental health cannot be neglected and the university has been supporting students emotionally during these difficult times. “The University’s 24-hour counselling Helpline has been actively helping Amity students and during the pandemic has even been opened for their parents,” he added.