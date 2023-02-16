Home

AMU Admission 2023 Through CUET: Registration Begins For UG Programmes; Check Courses Offered Here

AMU Admission 2023: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Central University, has started the online registration process for admission to Undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic year 2023-24. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of AMU at amu.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. The varsity has announced that AMU admission 2023 will be available for courses in four faculties via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023). One can check the important dates, educational qualifications, website, and other details here.

AMU Admission 2023: Check the Name of the Course Offered Through CUET UG

Name of the Faculty You may like to read Name of the Courses Faculty of Agricultural Sciences B.Sc. (Hons.) Community Science Faculty of Arts B.A. (Hons./Research) Faculty of Social Sciences B.A. (Hons./Research) Faculty of Engineering & Technology B.Voc. – Production Technology B.Voc. – Polymer and Coating Technology B.Voc. – Fashion Design & Garment Technology

AMU Admission 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Qualifying Examination For B.Sc. (Hons.) Community Science: Senior Secondary School Certificate in Agriculture or in Science (With Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics / Biology / Home Science) or an equivalent examination with 50% marks in aggregate.

Senior Secondary School Certificate in Agriculture or in Science (With Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics / Biology / Home Science) or an equivalent examination with 50% marks in aggregate. B.A. (Hons./Research): Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination or an equivalent Examination with not less than 50% marks in aggregate. OR Degree/Sanad from recognized Madarsa/Institution with at least 50% marks (as given in Table IX) OR Bridge Course-Senior Secondary School Certificate from AMU with 50% marks in aggregate.

Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination or an equivalent Examination with not less than 50% marks in aggregate. OR Degree/Sanad from recognized Madarsa/Institution with at least 50% marks (as given in Table IX) OR Bridge Course-Senior Secondary School Certificate from AMU with 50% marks in aggregate. Faculty of Social Sciences B.A. (Hons./Research): Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination or an equivalent Examination with not less than 50% marks in aggregate. OR Degree/Sanad from recognized Madarsa/Institution with at least 50% marks (as given in Table IX) OR Bridge Course-Senior Secondary School Certificate from AMU with 50% marks in aggregate. For more details, refer to the notification shared below.

AMU Admission 2023 Brochure Direct Link

AMU Admission 2023: How to Fill up the Application form?

The Following procedure shall be applicable for admission to the Courses of Studies based on CUET Score:

Register and submit the form for the concerned Course of Study at Aligarh Muslim University on the website: cuet.samarth.ac.in .

. Must take the CUET 2022 Entrance Test in the specified Domain/ General/ Languages Sections of CUET for the concerned Course of Study.

Fill Online Application Form of Aligarh Muslim University on the website: www.amucontrollerexams.com for the concerned Course of Study specifying CUET Application number in AMU Application Form.

Register and participate in Counselling, if shortlisted for admission.

“In addition to the CUET website, the candidates have to also register on the AMU website http://www.amucontrollerexams.com for Admission Form, Counseling and Admission. Only those candidates who have registered for this course of study on the CUET website and appeared in the Test (as per details given above) shall be eligible for Counseling and Admission,” reads the official notification. For more details, please visit the official website of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

