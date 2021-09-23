New Delhi: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the AMU 2021 answer key for undergraduate (UG) programmes. The candidates can download the answer key from the official website of the university i.e. amucontrollerexams.com. The candidates must note that the AMU UG answer key has been released for B.Sc, B.A, B.Com, B.Tech, and B.A.LL.B courses. Below, we have mentioned the important dates and the steps to download the answer key.Also Read - 34 Deaths in 18 Days: Panic Rises in AMU, VC asks ICMR to Study if COVID ‘Variant’ Responsible

It is important to note that the candidates can raise the objections till September 24, 2021. In order to raise objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the answer key:

Visit the official website-amucontrollerexams.com. Go to the Notice and Updates section, click on the notification that says, “Answer keys for B.A.(Hons.) / B.Sc(Hons.). / B.Com.(Hons) / B.Tech. / BA.LL.B Admission Test, 2021-22. Select the course, on the new page A PDF file will be opened which will have answer key Candidates should check the answer key and match their answers

In case of any objection, it should be raised by September 24, 2021