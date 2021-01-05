The Aligarh Muslim University has declared AMU Entrance Exam Result 2020 today, January 5, 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the university i.e. amucontrollerexams.com. The results have also been declared separately for different AMU faculties. Also Read - Resources Of Country Belong To Every Citizen, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Our Motto: PM Modi At AMU Event

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - PM Narendra Modi To Attend Aligarh Muslim University's Centenary Celebrations

Step 1: Visit the official site of AMU on amucontrollerexams.com. Also Read - 24 kg Tumour Successfully Removed From Aligarh Man's Stomach After 4-Hour-Long Surgery

Step 2: Click on the Result of Admission Tests 2020-21 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates click on the subject.

Step 4: A dropdown box will open for candidates to check the result.

Step 5: Once the result is checked on the PDF page, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CLICK HERE FOR AMU Entrance Exam Result 2020

The candidates must note that the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Management Studies and Research, Faculty of Social Sciences, and Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering have declared their respective AMU entrance exam results.

Those candidates who have qualified the admission test will have to appear for the counseling round. The date, time, venue, and procedures of admission or counseling for each course would be notified separately.