New Delhi: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has invited President Ramnath Kovind to inaugurate its centenary celebrations on December 17, 2020. Originally established in 1875 Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, the university became Aligarh Muslim University on the said date.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said that a formal invitation to the President to inaugurate the celebrations has already been extended. He further said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) will be requested to grant Rs. 20 crores to hold various functions to mark the occasion.

He also appealed to the staff and alumni to generate funds for this purpose.

To mark the occasion, AMU will publish a coffee table book highlighting its various achievements as an institution over the last 100 years. A series of lectures will also be held on the historical evolution of the institution. Besides this, a centenary Alumni meet will also be organised and a World Alumni Directory published.

The University also plans to set up a ‘Centenary Gate’ on the pattern of the historic Bab-e-Syed gate, a centenary Alumni Guest House and centenary Reading Halls at Maulana Azad Library and Women’s College premises. It also plans to submit to the UGC, a proposal to set up an Institute of Professional Studies for Women at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore.

It also plans to establish a Convention Centre and a Sir Syed Chair, the latter of which has already been approved by Academic Council and the Finance Committee.

In 2018, the AMU Students Union (AMUSU) had asked the President, who was to attend its convocation ceremony, to apologise for a remark he made in 2010 in which he said that Islam and Christianity are alien to India.