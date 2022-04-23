AMUL Recruitment 2022: Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Accounts Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AMUL at careers.amul.com. The selected candidates will be posted in Vijayawada. The candidate should have strong knowledge of GST and should be capable of filing GST returns independently. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - ISRO Recruitment 2022: Applications For JRF, Other Posts to Begin From April 25 on nrsc.gov.in| Read Details Here

Vacancy Details

Accounts Assistant

Eligibility Criteria

As per the official notification, the candidate should be first-class graduate in any discipline with full-time & two years post-graduation in management or first class Postgraduate Commerce. The Candidate should also have minimum 1 to 2 years of experience.

Age Limit

It is to be noted that the candidate should not be above 28 years of age.

Expected Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary in a range between from Rs 4,50,000 to Rs 4,75,000 per annum.

AMUL Recruitment 2022: Job Description

Roles and Responsibilities: The person will be responsible for Branch Accounting functions. The major responsibilities include: