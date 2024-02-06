UPSC vs IIT JEE: Anand Mahindra’s Viral Post On World Toughest Exams Sparks Debate

Home

UPSC vs IIT JEE: In math, even after thousands of years and countless theorems and formulas, we still sometimes don’t know what the value of “X” is. Likewise, the same applies when we are asked which entrance examination is the toughest to crack. Well, Well, Well, a recent post of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra went viral on microblogging site X. Requoting the tweet from the official The World Ranking account, Mahindra Group Chairman wrote, “After seeing #12thFail I checked around and spoke to a number of young people about the relative difficulty of our entrance exams. One of them was a graduate of IIT who is involved in a business startup but who has also taken the UPSC exam. He stated EMPHATICALLY that UPSC is much tougher than the IIT JEE. I wonder if this is a commonly held perception, in which case this ranking needs to change!.”

In other words, he revealed that after watching the film “12th Fail,” he engaged in discussions with numerous young individuals regarding the intricacies of the entrance examination. Among them was an IIT graduate who had also taken the UPSC exam, asserting that the UPSC is more challenging. Well, just like any viral trend, netizens were too quick to share their opinions, comments, and reactions to this post. But before that, let’s decode the actual The World Ranking post that the Mahindra Group Chairman quoted.

As per the tweet, the World Ranking has posted a list of the top toughest exams in the world. According to the list, IIT JEE was ranked second in the toughest exams in the world whereas UPSC was ranked third.

After seeing #12thFail I checked around and spoke to a number of young people about the relative difficulty of our entrance exams. One of them was a graduate of IIT who is involved in a business startup but who has also taken the UPSC exam. He stated EMPHATICALLY that UPSC is… https://t.co/NvGTIHWkrz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 4, 2024

Replying to Mahindra’s post, a user wrote, “Sir, having given both, can say that UPSC CSE is ‘more’ tough to clear because of 1. Very few seats (Rank above 1000 easily gives you a seat in a IIT, unlike in UPSC CSE) 2. Unpredictable nature of the exam (Question formats, pattern etc change regularly) 3. Subjectivity of the exam (JEE is based more on logical reasoning and the exam itself is largely objective in nature, while in UPSC questions are thought provoking and require your own analysis) 4. Only self study can get you through (You join a good coaching in JEE – they can guide you very well, just do as they say unlike in UPSC where one has to be self driven & make notes for self) 5. Vastness of the syllabus and understanding current events (JEE syllabus is PCM & static) <this in itself becomes a 150 word 10 Mark answer.”

