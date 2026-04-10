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Anant Ambani Birthday: Mukesh Ambanis son launches jobs, scholarships for KISS students

Anant Ambani Birthday: Mukesh Ambani’s son launches jobs, scholarships for KISS students

On Anant Ambani’s birthday, a flood of good wishes pouring in from various celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Singh.

Anant Ambani launches scholarships, jobs, and experiential opportunities for KISS students on his birthday

Anant Ambani Birthday: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is celebrating his 31st birthday today, April 10. On the occasion of his birthday, Anant announced a series of initiatives to empower students at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). He unveiled several initiatives, including scholarships and career opportunities, which are specifically designed to support tribal youth. Anant is providing scholarships to students for the current academic year along with inviting top-performing students from KG to postgraduate levels to Vantara – a one-of-a-kind wildlife center in Gujarat.

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