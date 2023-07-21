Home

Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling: Registration Begins Today, Apply At www.collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in

Andaman And Nicobar NEET UG Counselling: The counselling registration begins today, July 21. Medical aspirants can register for the same at www.collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in.

The last date for submitting the counselling registration form is July 28.

Andaman And Nicobar NEET UG Counselling: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair has initiated the counselling registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023. Medical aspirants who have qualified for the NEET UG entrance exam can apply for admission to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences through the common admission portal at collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in. It is important to note that candidates who qualified the NEET from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are eligible to apply for the state quota seats.

According to the official schedule, the last date for the counseling registration form submission is July 28. For the academic year 2023-24, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences has received approval for 114 MBBS seats. Admission to these 114 seats will be held through both the All-India and the state quota counselling. Among the total, 17 seats will be filled through by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under the All-India quota. The remaining 97 seats will be admitted under the state quota (10 EWS and 87 other Category).

Andaman And Nicobar NEET UG Counselling: Important Dates To Remember

Application form submission: July 21 (till 10 AM)

Last date for application submission: July 28

Provisional merit list announcement: July 29 (till 5 PM)

Appeal and grievance: July 31 (till 5 PM)

Final merit list display: August 1 (by 5 PM)

Counselling and verification Round 1: August 3 and August 4

Last date of joining: August 8

Counselling and verification Round 2: August 27

Joining deadline: September 1

Mop-up counselling: September 10

Joining deadline: September 15

Academic Session Commencement: September 1

Andaman And Nicobar NEET UG Counselling: Steps To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the counselling registration link.

Step 3: Fill out the required details in the NEET UG Counselling application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the given format.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and hit submit after checking the details thoroughly.

Step 7: Download a hardcopy of counselling registration form for future reference.

Andaman And Nicobar NEET UG Counselling: Documents Required

To apply for the counselling process, candidates must have the documents including their NEET 2023 admit card, NEET 2023 scorecard, date of birth certificate, Class 10 passing certificate and mark sheet, Class 12 passing certificate and mark sheet, passport size photograph, GAP certificate (if applicable), Transfer or Leaving Certificate of previous institution, valid ID proof (Aadhaar/ PAN/ Driving License/ Passport), SC/ST/PwD/EWS certificate (if required).

