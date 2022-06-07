AP Class 12th Results 2022: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) is likely to release the intermediate results (AP Inter Results 2022) very soon. Once released, AP Class 12th Results 2022 will be available on BIE AP’s official website – bie.ap.gov.in. BIE AP released the AP SSC Results 2022 on Monday, and with class 10th results out, the AP 12th students are also expecting the Intermediate result declaration most likely by the June end.Also Read - GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 General Stream Result 2022 Declared: Here’s How To Download Marksheets

BIE AP conducted the AP Class 12 Exams 2022 between May 6 to May 24, 2022. Candidates are reminded that one of the exams was postponed and was conducted later due to a cyclone warning in the state. As per the past trends, BIE AP usually takes about a month to complete the evaluation process of the answer sheets and announce the AP Inter results. Since this year the exams were conducted till May 24, one can expect these results after June 15, 2022. Also Read - West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2022: Arnab Ghorai, Raunak Mondal Secure Top Ranks | Full Toppers List

AP Class 12th Results 2022: Expected date

Event Date AP Inter Results 2022 Date June 15, 2022 (tentative) AP Inter Results date confirmation 1-2 days prior to the result Official website bie.ap.gov.in

Candidates must note that AP Class 12th Results 2022 date is only tentative and as per analysis. BIE AP has not confirmed anything and would likely confirm the date a day or two prior to announcement of results. As per local media reports, the evaluation process for AP Inter Results 2022 is near completion. Once it is fully completed, BIE AP would start compiling it all and prepare for declaring results. Also Read - AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022 Released; Here's How to Download

Stay tuned to India.com for more updates on AP Class 12th Results 2022.