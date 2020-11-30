AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on Monday released the admit card for the AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020 on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the Scientific Assistant post can download their admit cards from the website – slprb.ap.gov.in. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Speaks to Tamil Nadu CM, Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF

The AP Police exam will be held on December 6. The exam is being conducted for recruitment in the post of Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory (Physical, Chemistry, and Biology/Serology).

A total of 9,207 applications were received out of which 1605 were for Scientific Assistant Physical, Scientific Assistant Chemistry, and Scientific Assistant Biology/Serology posts.

Here’s how to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP Police – slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link – “Download the Hall Ticket for the Written Test….” for Scientific Assistant posts

Step 3: Enter your details like registration number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: Click on ‘View/Print’

Step 5: Download your AP Police Scientific Assistant Hall Ticket 2020

The candidates need to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for OBC and 30 per cent for SC/ST/Ex) to qualify the exam.