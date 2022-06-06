AP POLYCET 2022 Result: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh is likely to declare the result for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test(POLYCET) on June 10, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the AP POLYCET 2022 exam can check their results(once released) from the official website —polycetap.nic.in. The Board has conducted the exam on May 29, 2022. The registration process for POLYCET 2022 has commenced on April 11, 2022. Candidates were allowed to fill out their application form till May 18, 2022.Also Read - UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Mukul Silswal, Diya Rajput Secure Top Position. Full Toppers List Here

Below are the steps to download AP POLYCET 2022 Result:

AP POLYCET 2022 Result: How to Check Result

Visit the official website of AP POLYCET 2022 on polycetap.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " AP POLYCET 2022 Result."

Enter the login credentials.

Your AP POLY CET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Why is Polytechnic Common Entrance Test(POLYCET 2022) Conducted?