Andhra Pradesh SSC Time Table 2023 Out At bse.ap.gov.in; Timing, Schedule Here

Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Time Table 2023 has been released at www.bse.ap.gov.in. According to to the schedule, the board exams will begin from April 3.

AP SSC 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination timetable for the academic year 2023. Candidates can check their SSC exam timetable at www.bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams will start on April 3 and end on April 18, 2023.The exams will begin at 9:30 am and end at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which will end at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively.

Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023: Steps To Check Schedule

Visit the official website at www.bse.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “SSC Public Examinations 2023 – Time Table” A pdf will be displayed on the screen Check and take printout for future reference.

Here is the AP SSC Time Table 2023 PDF for you to have easy access.