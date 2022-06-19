AP TET 2022 Registration: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has started the online registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the AP TET 2022 exam can fill out the application form through the official website —aptet.apcfss.in. The registration process has started from June 16, 2022.Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Lakshmibai College is Hiring Candidates For Assistant Professor Posts| Check Details Here

According to the notification, the exam is scheduled to be held between August 6 to 21, 2022. The last date to apply is July 16, 2022. For more details about the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test exam, please scroll down.

APTET 2022 Registration: Check Important Dates

The online registration process begins: June 16, 2022

The online registration process ends: July 16, 2022

Below are the steps to fill the AP TET 2022 Application form:

AP TET 2022 Registration: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Candidates Login’

Register yourself on the portal.

Login again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the AP TET 2022 application form .

. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the AP TET application form and keep a printout of it for future reference.

AP TET 2022 Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria

The candidates at the time of applying for APTET, August, 2022 should be in possession of the minimum qualifications prescribed for a teacher for I to V classes (Paper-I (A) & (B)) and VI to VIII classes (Paper-II (A) & (B)) as given in Information Bulletin. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

AP TET 2022 Registration: Check Examination Fee

As per the official notification, the fee towards submission of the application online and for the conduct of computer the based examination is Rs.500/- for each Paper-I (A), (B), Paper-II (A), and (B) separately.

AP TET 2022 Registration: Check Examination Centre

The examination will be held in various districts in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website aptet.apcfss.in.