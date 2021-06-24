New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned Andhra Pradesh regarding its decision to hold Class XII examination “tentatively in July last week”. The top court sternly said that the state should have ‘a decision and concrete plan’. “How can it play with the lives of students?”, asked the Court. Adding that it would hold the state responsible in case of any fatality, the Supreme Court said, “may order compensation amounting to Rs 1 crore… if there is even one fatality”. Also Read - While Bharat Biotech Awaits WHO Emergency Use Approval, Covaxin Unlikely to Get Full Approval by DGCI Till Next Year

"If there is even one fatality we may order compensation amounting to ₹ 1 crore… when other boards had cancelled, why (does) Andhra Pradesh want to show it is different?" a two-member bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said on Thursday.

"There are states giving ₹ 1 crore as compensation to families of those who died. We may keep this amount for Andhra Pradesh also," the court added.

The top court was hearing a plea for the cancellation of Class 12 exams in the state. During the hearing the Supreme Court also said there can‘t be a uniform scheme for assessment for all state boards across India. SC refuses to pass such order while hearing a plea seeking cancellation of class XII examination.