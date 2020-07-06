School Reopening News: At this time of corona crisis, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to open schools with restrictions and Covid-19 protocols. Also Read - When Will Schools Reopen in India? This is How Jharkhand Schools are Preparing

Issuing an order, the state government stated that the primary schools will be conducted once in a week, while upper primary and higher schools will be opened twice in a week. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Puts Medicare on Fast Track With 1088 Ambulance Fleet

However, bridge courses will be introduced for the student in the schools till normalcy returns to the state. Also Read - After Vizag, Yet Another Gas Leak in Andhra Pradesh; One Person Dead in Kurnool District

The education department of the state in the order said that the academic plan for the carrying out bridge courses and other hi-tech, low-tech and no-tech strategies will be introduced in the schools to engage the children in academic activities.

Headmasters and Teachers of Primary, Upper Primary and High Schools have been asked to complete the updating of the UDISE+ data. The state government has also asked the schools to evolve a development plan in consultation with Parents Committees concerned.

The development comes as the corona cases in the state on Monday crossed 20,000-mark as a record 1,322 cases were added in a day.

Notably, this is the first time the fresh cases touched the four digit mark in the state as the tally rose to 20,019 while seven deaths saw the toll mounting to 239.

As per updates, the number of active cases now stood at 10,860 with the discharge of 8,920 patients so far.

On Monday, Srikakulam district reported two deaths while Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Anantapuramu and Chittoor reported one fresh death each.

Of the 20,019 cases registered in the state till date, 17,365 were locals, 2,235 from other states and 419 foreign returnees.