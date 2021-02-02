AP Intermediate Exams 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Monday announced the schedule for the annual exams for the crucial two-year course. In an academic year disrupted by the pandemic, the board has decided to hold the exams in the scorching summer of May.

Theory examinations will start on May 5 and end on May 23, as per the schedule.

The second language paper – I is the first examination for intermediate first year students, scheduled on May 5 while the same paper of the second year has been scheduled on May 6.

The last theory examination for first year students has been fixed on May 22 and the same on May 23 for second year students.

Theory examinations for all other subjects for both the years will be completed between May 5 and May 23.

Prior to the theory examinations, ethics and human values examination has been scheduled on March 24, environmental education examination on March 27 and practicals from March 31 to April 24.

“The above dates are applicable to intermediate vocational course examination also. However, the vocational courses time table will be issued separately,” said BIE secretary V Rama Krishna.

In normal years, intermediate examinations would get over almost two months earlier than the schedule issued this year, which went awry because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Considering the disrupted academic year, BIE has given some relaxations to students interested in improving their academic performance as well.

“As the supplementary exams were not conducted in 2020 due to COVID, all the first year passed candidates, both in March and supplementary, can improve their performance in IPE March 2021 examinations,” added Krishna.

The board has made similar arrangements for second year students as well.

(With inputs from IANS)