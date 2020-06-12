Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter result 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh will release the Manabadi Inter results 2020 for first and second-year students on Friday 4 PM on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website, in case there are updates on the result.

After the results are announced, students can also check the results via the direct link which will be made available after the scores are out.

Notably, the exams were conducted from March 4-21, 2020. The result declaration got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the infection.

Here’s how you can check your results:

Step 1: Go on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘AP Inter Results 2020’.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked such as roll number.

Step 4: Verify before submitting.

Step 5: Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.