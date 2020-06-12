Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education on Friday announced the results for the Manabadi Inter Results 2020 for first and second-year students on the official website – bie.ap.gov.in. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter Result 2020 For 1st And 2nd Year to be Out Soon | Check Date And Time Here

The website crashed due to heavy internet traffic and students are requested to be patient and check again sometime later. Also Read - Tirupati: Huge Number of Devotees Wait in Line to Get Free Tokens For Visit to Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala

Alternatively, students can also check the results via the direct link on third party websites like results.cgg.gov.in,, manabadi.com. Also Read - Domestic Flights to Andhra Pradesh From Today, West Bengal Issues Guideline as Flights to Start From May 28

Here’s how you can check your AP Manabadi Inter result 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘AP Inter Results 2020’.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked such as roll number.

Step 4: Verify before submitting.

Step 5: Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.