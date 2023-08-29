Home

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Spot Round Counselling 2023 Begins At apdhte.nic.in

AP NEET UG Spot Round Counselling 2023: Candidates should keep in mind that the online admission process for AP MBBS and BDS 2023 will be held for two categories - Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) and Non-APST.

AP NEET UG Spot Round Counselling 2023: The spot round counselling for the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 has been started by the Arunachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE), Itanagar. Reports suggest that the spot round counselling commenced at 10 am at the Auditorium Hall of the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre. The DHTE Itanagar aims to assign vacant seats following the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG round 2 seat allotment and withdrawal of seats in the spot round counselling. Students who are willing to apply can visit the official website of DHTE Itanagar at apdhte.nic.in.

The concerned authority will grant admission to candidates eligible for 53 MBBS and 10 BDS seats in the medical and dental colleges across the state through Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023. Candidates should keep in mind that the online admission process for Arunachal Pradesh MBBS and BDS 2023 will be held for two categories namely Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) and Non-APST.

AP NEET UG Spot Round Counselling 2023: Who Can Take Part?

Students who have withdrawn their allotted seat within the specified time are allowed to participate in the spot round admissions. Registered candidates who have not been assigned any seats for the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 round 2 counselling and fresh candidates who could not register before round 1 but are willing to participate now are also eligible to take part in the counselling round.

AP NEET UG Spot Round Counselling 2023: Application Fee

It is to be noted that students who will be allotted seats need to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH) while Rs 3,000 is applicable for other courses.

AP NEET UG Spot Round Counselling 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of DHTE Itanagar at apdhte.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘spot round’ registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Post that, a new window will open.

Step 4: Register yourself and log in to your account.

Step 5: After logging in, fill out the application form as asked.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents and make the prescribed fee payment.

Step 7: Check all the details and hit submit.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DHTE Itanagar at apdhte.nic.in.

