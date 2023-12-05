Home

Schools Holidays Declared, Exams Postponed in Andhra Pradesh Due to Cyclone Michaung, Check Details Here

As per the official notification, all educational institutions including schools and colleges, will remain closed on December 5 and the exams scheduled have also been postponed.

School holiday declared in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Michaung.

Hyderabad: As Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall in the state, a school holiday has been declared in the NTR and Krisha districts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The announcement about the school holidays was made by NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao.

Exams Postponed in Andhra Pradesh

Reports suggest that the DEO has announced that the SA 1 exams scheduled for December 5 have been postponed, and considering the warnings issued by the meteorological department of widespread rain due to Cyclone Michaung the district will be closed for two days. School and college authorities have been advised not to conduct any classes during this time.

In the official notification, the district collector stated that schools will be required to compensate for these holidays using the second Saturdays in case of a shortfall of 220 working academic days. The state government has also asked the coastal districts to be on alert due to cylone Michaung.

Schools Closed in Tamil Nadu

Apart from Andhra Pradesh, all schools in Tamil Nadu’s Kalaiselvi, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpet, and Thiruvallor districts remained closed on December 5 due to heavy rain and floods. Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions are also closed on December 5.

The development comes as the severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ is likely to make landfall on December 5 on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam, and moderate rainfall with gusty winds is being experienced in Bapatla district.

Cyclone Michaung to Make Landfall Today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said “Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 5th December 2023 over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast near Latitude14.9°N and Longitude 80.2°E, about 20 km east of Kavali, 50 km north-northeast of Nellore, 200 km north of Chennai, 110 km south-southwest of Bapatla and 170km south-southwest of Machilipatnam.”

It further said that Cyclone ‘Michaung’ is likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 Kmph.

“As the system is nearly moving northwards close to the coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lie overland. The system is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph,” the IMD added.

