New Delhi: Amid building speculation about reopening of schools , the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to resume the schools from September 5, 2020. However, this is not a final decision and the date is still tentative. The decision may be reviewd when the date approaches given the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh told reporters that that till the time the schools reopen, dry rations, in lieu of mid-day meals, will be supplied to students at their homes. He also asserted that while the government has set September 5 as the date, the final decision will be taken based on the real-time situation.

He also said that pre-primary education (LKG and UKG) will be introduced in government schools from the next academic year and coaching will be provided for competitive exams like AP EAMCET, JEE, IIIT, among others in junior government colleges.

A Joint Director post will also be constituted at the district level for improving the standard of education provided in Andhra.

“The Chief Minister has ordered to create two state-level director range posts for proper implementation of English Medium in government schools and Jagananna Gorumudda (mid-day meal) scheme. He has also ordered to set up a government junior college in every Mandal of the state,” Suresh told reporters.

