AP Police Assistant Public Prosecutor Result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board has declared the results of written examination conducted to select suitable Assistant Public Prosecutors. Candidates can check their scores on the official website of AP SLPRB, i.e., slprb.ap.gov.in.

An official result notification released by the AP Recruitment Board read: “The Written examination for the above posts was conducted on 17-11-2019 at 6 centres, 3 locations from 10.00 AM to 01.00 PM and 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM respectively. 1,981 candidates appeared for the said examination. Out of 1,981 candidates, only 495 candidates qualified for appearing for interview.”

Notably, candidates who are shortlisted based on their written exam scores are eligible to appear for the interview round.

Here’s How to Apply For AP Police Assistant Public Prosecutor Interview:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of AP Police Assistant Public Prosecutor i.e. slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, check the latest news section and click on the link which says ‘List of candidates called for Interview for the post of Asst. Public Prosecutor.’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Check your roll number in the shortlisted list.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the interview schedule for future use.

Note that the interview would take place at the following address:

O/o DGP, A.P.,

3rd-floor conference hall,

Mangalagiri, Guntur Dist.,

Andhra Pradesh.

According to a report, the interview has been scheduled from January 3 to January 5, 2020.