Another Paper Leak? Suspected BAMS paper leak at Gujarat Ayurved University as questions go viral before exam

After NEET, Gujarat Ayurved University is now facing its own paper leak controversy.

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Another Paper Leak? Suspected BAMS paper leak at Gujarat Ayurved University as questions go viral before exam | Image: X

Another Paper Leak? Amid the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak case, which jolted the country and triggered massive protests, Gujarat Ayurved University has also found itself embroiled in controversy over a suspected paper leak. Allegations of paper-related details circulating on WhatsApp before the BAMS exam for Shalya Tantra-I in Jamnagar have caused a stir. The university acted promptly and formed a committee to investigate the matter.

Questions Went Viral Before BAMS Exam?

Some questions went viral on WhatsApp before the BAMS third professional year MS-Surgical System-1 exam, which was held on July 20. The discussion about 11 out of 12 questions being asked in the exam further escalated the matter. Students are demanding a fair investigation.

University Formed A Committee

According to HP Jhala, in-charge registrar and controller of examinations at Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar, the examination was completed normally but later in the evening Jhala received information on his mobile that some questions were circulating on WhatsApp before the exam.

Upon receiving this information, a special committee was formed to investigate the matter after consulting with the Vice Chancellor.

However, the university stated that no final decision has been made yet, saying that if the ongoing probe reveals any involvement or violation of rules, strict action will be taken as per university regulations.

Exams Continue Amid Ongoing Investigation

Currently, exams for other subjects are continuing as scheduled. After the NEET paper leak case, the suspicion of irregularities in the examination at Gujarat Ayurved University has again raised questions about the credibility of the examination system.

All eyes are now on the committee’s report. Students and parents are eagerly awaiting the findings and action taken against those responsible.

Neet Paper Leak: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Again Amid Uproar Over Police Action Against NEET Paper Leak Protesters

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Monday adjourned for the fourth time till 5:15 PM amid uproar by Opposition parties as they sought to raise the issue of police action against students protesting NEET paper leak in the national capital.

As soon as the Upper House met at 3 PM following multiple adjournments earlier during the day, Deputy Chairman Harivansh appealed to the protesting members to take their seats, to allow the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 — which was listed for consideration and passing in the list of business — to be discussed and taken forward.

However, as sloganeering by Opposition members continued, Harivansh adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 5:15 PM.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 — which seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, makes desecration of or disrespect toward the country’s national symbols – including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem – a criminal offence, carrying a punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment.

(with ANI inputs)