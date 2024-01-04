Home

Education

‘Answer Key Not Allowed,’ Candidates Face Technical Issues While Downloading UGC NET December 2023 Provisional Answer Key

‘Answer Key Not Allowed,’ Candidates Face Technical Issues While Downloading UGC NET December 2023 Provisional Answer Key

The UGC NET Answer Key 2023 for the December session has been published by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Yet, some candidates are facing technical issues while accessing or downloading the provisional answer key.

'Answer Key Not Allowed,' Candidates Face Technical Issues While Downloading UGC NET December 2023 Provisional Answer Key(Photo Credit: Twitter)

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Download Link: The UGC NET Answer Key 2023 for the December session has been published by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Yet, some candidates are facing technical issues while accessing or downloading the provisional answer key. Sharing on X (previously known as Twitter), an aspirant expressed, “Not able to login into my account. All the details are filled correct but still it says no such application number or password found. Kindly check.”

Trending Now

Not able to login into my account. All the details are filled correct but still it says no such application number or password found. Kindly check. pic.twitter.com/U6132s2kvX — Sunil Godara (@sunil29_adv) January 4, 2024

You may like to read

Candidates Face Technical Issues While Downloading UGC NET December 2023 Provisional Answer Key| Read Tweets Here

Taking to X, another aspirant wrote,”We computer science candidates still facing the problem in accessing answer keys. Kindly resolve this ASAP. Thank you.”

We computer science candidates still facing the problem in accessing answer keys. Kindly resolve this ASAP.

Thank you — kamakshi katti (@KattiKamakshi) January 4, 2024

Echoing a similar concern, another student wrote,”The website isn’t allowing me to view the answer key. It’s showing an answer key not allow error.”

The website isn’t allowing me to view the answer key. It’s showing an answer key not allow error. pic.twitter.com/LYgtuYg12L — Avinash Bharti (@avinashkamalbh3) January 4, 2024

“Answer-key not allow error is popping,” another aspirant wrote. “Sir Answer Key not allowed error comming for UGC NET Dec 2023 Computer Science Candidates. Anyone is not able to download response sheet resolve it quickly. 5th jan is last date of challenge. Still now students are not able to check, ” a tweet on X reads.

@mamidala90 @tpjoshi @NTA_Exams @ugc_india Sir Answer Key not allowed error comming for UGC NET Dec 2023 Computer Science Candidates. Anyone is not able to download response sheet resolve it quickly. 5th jan is last date of challenge. Still now students are not able to check. pic.twitter.com/v65O3D0RsN — Unify Study (@UnifyStudy) January 4, 2024

@ugc_india NET Dec 2023 answer key link is not visible in the ugc https://t.co/aNTZzjSQJx plz update — sandeep varanasi (@sundeepyogi) January 3, 2024

ugc net ne aisi answer key nikali ki hazar bar koshish kar chuki hu ab tak to dekh nai payi mein😭🙏🏻 — Twinkie 🍒 (@Urbandesii_) January 3, 2024

“This is a sad situation created by the National Testing Agency @NTA_Exams Students are literally complaining about this issue since the release of UGC NET DECEMBER Answer Key 2023 and the officials are yet to fix this Answer-key not allow issue,” reads a post on X.

This is a sad situation created by the National Testing Agency @NTA_Exams

Students are literally complaining about this issue since the release of UGC NET DECEMBER Answer Key 2023 and the officials are yet to fix this Answer-key not allow issue. @mamidala90 @ugc_india pic.twitter.com/DUBnfB12tf — John Coutinho (@johnncoutinho) January 4, 2024



The Testing Agency conducted UGC – NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6, 2023 to 19th December 2023. To access the UGC NET answer key, a student needs to visit —https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ — and enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth. Meanwhile, the last date to raise objections against the UGC NET Provisional answer key is January 5, 2024.

UGC NET December 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to Access?

Visit the Official Website : Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) or the UGC NET portal – https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/

: Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) or the UGC NET portal – Required Login Credentials : Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2023 Provisional Answer Key”. You will be required to enter your credentials, such as your application number and password/date of birth(D/O/B).

: Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2023 Provisional Answer Key”. You will be required to enter your credentials, such as your application number and password/date of birth(D/O/B). Locate the Answer Key : Once logged in, navigate to the section that houses the answer key. It might be labelled as “Provisional Answer Key for December 2023” or something similar.

: Once logged in, navigate to the section that houses the answer key. It might be labelled as “Provisional Answer Key for December 2023” or something similar. Download or View : You should have the option to either view the answer key online or download it as a PDF file. Choose the desired option. Your UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

: You should have the option to either view the answer key online or download it as a PDF file. Choose the desired option. Your UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Verification: Upon accessing the answer key, carefully verify and cross-check your answers with the key provided. Note down any discrepancies or questions you might have.

In case of any difficulty, please feel free to contact on 011 – 40759000 or write ane-mail to ugcnet@nta.ac.in

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.