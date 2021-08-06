AP 10th Result 2021: All eyes are set on the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh as it will declare the SSC result 2021 at 5 PM today. Once declared, students can check their marks at the official website bse.ap.gov.in. This year more than 5.38 lakh students had registered for Class 10 exams in the state.Also Read - AP SSC Result 2021 Will be Declared Tomorrow at 5 PM on bse.ap.gov.in, Confirms Education Minister

Owing to the pandemic, the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government had to scrap the AP Class 10 exams this year. Students will be awarded marks based on the internal evaluation criteria. Also Read - PSEB Class 12th Result 2021 Declared at pseb.ac.in, 96.48% Students Pass | Board Results Highlights

AP 10th result 2021: Step-by-step guide to check scores Also Read - ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Declared at cisce.org: Not Satisfied With Board Exam Marks? Here's What You Can do

Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in

On the home page, click on the ‘Student Services.’

Now, click on ‘AP SSC result 2021” link.

Enter the roll number and other details in the given field.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Save and download the Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2021 AP.

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Websites to check AP 10th result 2021

bse.ap.gov.in

results20.bseap.org

bseap.org



AP SSC exams were originally scheduled for March but were put off due to the impending elections to local bodies and subsequently due to the COVID-19 lockdown.