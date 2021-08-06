AP 10th Result 2021: All eyes are set on the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh as it will declare the SSC result 2021 at 5 PM today. Once declared, students can check their marks at the official website bse.ap.gov.in. This year more than 5.38 lakh students had registered for Class 10 exams in the state.Also Read - AP SSC Result 2021 Will be Declared Tomorrow at 5 PM on bse.ap.gov.in, Confirms Education Minister
Owing to the pandemic, the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government had to scrap the AP Class 10 exams this year. Students will be awarded marks based on the internal evaluation criteria.
AP 10th result 2021: Step-by-step guide to check scores
- Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in
- On the home page, click on the ‘Student Services.’
- Now, click on ‘AP SSC result 2021” link.
- Enter the roll number and other details in the given field.
- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
- Save and download the Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2021 AP.
- Take a printout of the same for future reference.
Websites to check AP 10th result 2021
- bse.ap.gov.in
- results20.bseap.org
- bseap.org
AP SSC exams were originally scheduled for March but were put off due to the impending elections to local bodies and subsequently due to the COVID-19 lockdown.