AP SSC Supplementary 10th Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the results for the SSC or class 10th supplementary exams today August 03, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exam can check their results through the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. To access the SSC supplementary exam mark sheets, a candidate needs to enter his/her using roll number.

Websites to Download AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022

bie.ap.gov.in

bse.ap.gov.in

resultsbse.ap.gov.in

How to Download AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022?

Go to the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, Click on the “S.S.C EXAMINATION , JULY – 2022 RESULTS.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and date of birth. Your SSC 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

The Board has declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination or Class 10th result on Monday (June 6, 2022). The AP SSC results were released by Sri. Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, and officials on June 6 at 12:00 noon during a press conference held at Gateway Hotel (Vivanta), MG Road, Vijayawada.

The BSE AP Class 10th exams were held from April 27 to May 9, 2022. As per reports, nearly 6.5 lakh students appeared in the AP SSC Class 10th exams this year in offline mode. The overall pass percentage among regular candidates is 67.26%.