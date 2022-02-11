AP Board Exam Date Sheet 2022: As the Board Exam season is right around the corner, the Andhra Pradesh government has notified the examination dates for the upcoming SSC and Intermediate Board Exams. According to local media reports, the AP Intermediate Exam 2022 will be held from 8th to 28th April 2022, while the AP SSC Exams 2022 are scheduled to be held between 2nd to 13th May 2022.

The announcement of AP Board Exam 2022 Dates comes as a major relief for lakhs of students who were worried about their fate as last year exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, looking at the COVID-19 situation this year, AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed confidence in holding the exams, which are pivotal for future of the students.

AP Inter 1st Year Exam 2022 Subject-wise Date Sheet

As per the details available, the AP 1st Year Intermediate Exam will begin on 8th April with Second Language Subject and will continue until 27th April when the final paper for Modern Language and Geography will be held.

AP 1st Year Intermediate Exam 2022 Schedule Date Subject Friday, 8 April, 2022 Second language paper-1. Monday, 11 April, 2022 English paper-1. Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 Mathematics paper-1 A, Botany paper-1 and Civics paper-1. Monday, 18 April, 2022 Mathematics paper-1 B, Zoology paper-1 and History paper-1. Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 Physics paper-1 and Economics paper-1. Friday, 22 April, 2022 Chemistry paper-1, Commerce paper-1, Sociology paper-1 and fine arts/music paper-1. Monday, 25 April, 2022 Public administration paper-1, Logic paper-1, Bridge course mathematics paper-1 (for BPC students). Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 Modern language paper-1 and Geography paper-1.

AP Inter 2nd Year Exam 2022 Subject-wise Date Sheet

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2nd Year Exam for Class 12 students will be held from 9th April 2022 and will continue until 28th April 2022. The exam is scheduled to be held in the morning session starting from 9 AM to 12 PM.

AP 2nd Year Intermediate Exam 2022 Schedule Date Subject Saturday, 9 April, 2022 Second language paper-2. Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 English paper-2. Saturday, 16 April, 2022 Mathematics paper-2 A, Botany paper-2 and Civics paper-2. Tuesday, 19 April, 2022 Mathematics paper-2 B, Zoology paper-2 and History paper-2. Thursday, 21 April, 2022 Physics paper-2 and Economics paper-2. Saturday, 23 April, 2022 Chemistry paper-2, Commerce paper-2, Sociology paper-2 and fine arts/music paper-2. Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 Public administration paper-2, Logic paper-2, Bridge course mathematics paper-2 (for BPC students). Thursday, 28 April, 2022 Modern language paper-2 and Geography paper-2.

For Class 12 students, the exam for Ethics and Human Values subject will be held on 7th March 2022 from 10 AM to 1 PM, followed by Environmental Education examination on 9th March 2022 from 9 AM to 1 PM. AP Inter Practical Exams are scheduled to be held from 11th to 31st March 2022 in two shifts i.e., 9 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM.

AP SSC Exam 2022 Subject-wise Date Sheet

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Exam for Secondary Certificate will be held in the month of May. The exam will begin on 2nd May 2022 with First Language Paper and will continue until 13th May 2022.