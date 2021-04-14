Andhra Pradesh Board Exams 2021: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday affirmed that the SSC (class X) and Intermediate examinations will be conducted as per schedule amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has forced CBSE and many state boards to cancel or postpone the board exams this year. Also Read - Board Exams Cancelled But Here's An IMPORTANT Update For CBSE Class 10th Students

The minister reiterated that there would be no change in the schedules of the written and practical examinations and they will be conducted as per the schedule. Andhra Pradesh Education Department has issued a schedule for the conduct of exams for the 10th class in June and exams for Intermediate in May. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams BIG News Update: CBSE Makes First Move As Students Demand Cancellation

A Suresh said that the written examinations and practical exams will be conducted as per schedule while adhering to COVID-19 measures. “We could not conduct several exams in the last academic year. However, as a part of this academic year, we will try our best to conduct the same this year. The health of our students and teachers is of prime importance,” he said. Also Read - Clamour to Cancel CBSE Board Exams Grows. Here's a List of Boards That Have Postponed Class 10th, 12th Exams

(With inputs from ANI)