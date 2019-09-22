AP DElEd 2nd year admit card 2019 | Aspirants waiting for the AP DElEd examination should be excited now as the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh, has on Sunday released the AP DElEd 2nd year admit card 2019 on the official website.

Candidates who have already made their registration for the exam and are waiting for AP DElEd 2nd year admit card 2019 should quickly visit the official website bseap.org and download the AP DElEd 2nd year admit card 2019

How to download the AP DElEd 2nd year admit card 2019?

Students need to visit the official website bseap.org. Then they need to click on a link which says DEIEd. After this a new page will appear and they need to click on another link which says AP DEIEd 2nd year hall ticket 2019. There, students need to fill the space up with the required information. After this, the admit card will appear on the screen, then students can download it and take a printout for reference.

The AP DElEd examination will be held from September 27, 2019, to October 4, 2019. The examination will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Over 41,000 students had last year appeared for the AP DEIEd exam. Students need to bring the hard copy of the admit card with which they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

An independent department under the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Directorate of Government Examinations is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations.