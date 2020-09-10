AP EAMCET 2020 Admit Card: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET 2020 is expected to release the hall ticket today. Once released, candidates who have applied for the exam can download their AP EAMCET 2020 admit cards from the official website – sche.ap.gov.in. Also Read - Second Life! Newborn Baby Boy Found Half-Buried in Sand in Andhra Village, Rescued by Locals

The AP EAMCET 2020 exam will be conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22, and 23 this year. The timings for the engineering exam are from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Check how to download AP EAMCET 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET 2020 – sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for AP EAMCET 2020

Step 3: On the new page, enter your details and submit

Step 4: Download the PDF format of the admit card and save a copy

Step 5: Bring AP EAMCET 2020 admit card to the venue on the date of exam.