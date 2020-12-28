AP EAMCET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to activate the link to submit web options entry on Monday. Those who have secured rank 1 to 60,000 and took part in the counseling process can submit their AP EAMCET 2020 web options on the official website- apeamcet.nic.in. Also Read - AP EAMCET 2020: Online Application Process Begins, Apply on sche.ap.gov.in by March 29

Others can submit their online web options on December 31.

Check the complete schedule of option entry and certificate verification schedule here:

“It is informed that Certificate verification will also be conducted as per the schedule mentioned below along with option entry. The candidates who have paid processing fee online and eligibility status in the web portal as “not eligible” or eligible but wish to change the data can attend certificate verification during the following schedule. Candidates not attended counseling earlier under Special category are informed that the certificates verification will be conducted only on 29- 12-2020 at Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada only”, the official notification reads.