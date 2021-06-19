AP EAMCET 2021: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the schedule for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2021), hitherto known as the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET). The exams will be conducted from August 19 to August 25, state education minister Adimulku Suresh said. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown Extended Till June 30 With Relaxation in Timings. Check Covid-19 Guidelines Here

The notification for EAPCET will be issued on June 24 and the last date for submission of online applications is July 25 without any late fee and up to August 18 with a late fee of Rs 10,000.

Education Minister A Suresh said other Common Entrance Tests for admission into various professional courses were proposed to be conducted in the first and second weeks of September. The CETs include ECET (lateral entry for diploma holders into engineering courses), ICET (for MBA, MCA), LAWCET, EdCET (for B.Ed), PECET (for physical education) and PGECET (M.Tech, M.Pharma).

With the state government yet to take a final call on conduct of Intermediate annual exams, the CETs had to be delayed this year.

AP EAMCET is a computer-based test held to seek admissions in various AP-based colleges including engineering, pharmacy. At least 25 per cent marks is required to be deemed pass in the exams.