AP EAMCET 2021: The registration process for AP EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) 2021 is likely to start today, June 26. When The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) opens the registration process, candidates can submit their AP EAMCET 2021 application form online via the official website of APSCHE – sche.ap.gov.in

The official notification for AP EAMCET 2021 was expected to be released on June 24, but the notice hasn't been updated yet. The AP EAMCET exam is conducted for admission to B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Food Science & Technology), B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Agriculture), B.F.Sc, B.Pharm, B.V.Sc & AH, Pharma D, B.Tech (FST), B.Tech (Biotechnology), B.Sc (CA & BM).

AP EAMCET 2021 Important Dates:

Application Process Starts – 26 June, 2021

Application Process Ends without Late Fee – 25 July, 2021

Application Process Ends with Late Fee Rs 10,000 – 18 August, 2021

AP EAMCET 2021 Exam Dates or Period – 19 to 25 August, 2021

How to apply online for AP EAMCET 2021: