AP EAMCET 2021 Result: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2021 Result or AP EAPCET Result 2021 have been declared. The result for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams which concluded on September 7 has now been released and candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results online on the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. and manabadi website.

This year over 83,000 students registered for the AP EAMCET result for the Agricultural stream and Pharmacy stream exam. Among them 78,066 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 72,488 students got qualified with 92.85%. Chandan Vishnu Vivek, East Godavari has bagged the first rank and R Srinivasa Karthikeya got the second rank.

Here’s the Direct Link to Download AP EAMCET/AP EAPCET result 2021 for Agriculture, Pharmacy streams: https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_GetResult.aspx

Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide below to check and download the AP EAPCET result 2021.

Go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in and click on AP EAPCET

On the Homepage, click on the Result for Engineering and Pharmacy

Candidates can also check on Manabadi by clicking on the EAMCET AP Manabadi Result link here

On the new window that opens, enter your hall ticket number and submit

Your result would be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the AP EAPCET result 2021 for future reference



AP EAMCET 2021 Result for Agriculture and Pharmacy has been announced by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. The exam was conducted on September 3, 6 and 7, 2021, following all COVID-19 safety protocols.