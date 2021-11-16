AP EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment Date And Time: As the wait for AP EAMCET or EAPCET seat allotment continues, the students have urged the authorities for clarity about when the seat allotment list will be released. As per the latest notification, AP EAMCET seat allotment result was supposed to be announced today, November 16. However, the results have not yet been declared. Notably, the AP EAMCET seat allotment results have been postponed three times by the authorities.Also Read - AP EAMCET 2021: Registration to Begin Today. Check Application Form Details, How to Apply Online

First, the AP EAMCET allotment order was scheduled to be declared on November 10 which was postponed to November 12. Later, it was postponed again to November 15 and now, to November 16.

And now that the result declaration date is still not clear, the aspirants are anxiously waiting to check the seat allotment result of AP EAMCET. Once declared, the AP EAMCET seat allotment results will be available at apeamcet.nic.in.

Once the AP EAPCET allotment list is out, candidates will have to download the allotment order and report for admission – first online and after that, offline at the allotted colleges.

“All the candidates participated in Web counselling of APEAPCET-2021 Admissions are informed that the allotment of seats will be released on 16-11-2021,” a statement on the AP EAPCET official website reads.

With the delay in result declaration, students have expressed their concerns on social media with #apeapcet2021seatallotment. Here’s what they are saying:

Just now the the site updated as the 16-11-2021 seat allotment

Pls tweet and retweet the hashtag and trend this hashtag .Today the seats should be definitely released@ysjagan @NtvTeluguLive @TV9Telugu

No news channels were helping us pls tag them to — PranavNani (@PranavNani5) November 16, 2021

#apeapcet2021seatallotment@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIn Respected Sir, Ap eapcet 2021 seat allotment Postponed 3 times til now, Eapcet authority is not responding properly,we are in depression now, they are not providing exact information . Kindly respond on this — Everything (@YT_Everything_) November 16, 2021

Ap government playing with students they given date 10 postponed to 12 and again 15 and again 16 #apeapcet2021seatallotment pic.twitter.com/J4THhKWzBE — Vinaykumar (@Vinayku86669713) November 16, 2021

Irresponsible officials of eapcet(AP EAMCET) they have changed the date twice not get the allotments till now they are playing with us. If you play like this we too get chance in next elections. Sir kindly take action on the ap online — Jashwanth (@Jashwan85129632) November 16, 2021

AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2021: Here are steps check

Visit the official website- apeamcet.nic.in.

In the new page, enter login credentials.

AP EAMCET result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the allotment letter, take a printout for further reference.