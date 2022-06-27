AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur on Monday released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022. Registered candidates can download their AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Tickets from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. In order to download the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2022, a candidate needs to enter their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.Also Read - SCI Recruitment 2022: Want to Work at Supreme Court of India? Check Post, Salary, Other Details Here

Below are the steps and a direct link to download AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket

AP EAMCET 2022: How to Download AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage click on the section that reads, “ AP EAPCET 2022 .”

.” Click on the link that reads, “Download Hall Tickets.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Your AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check AP EAPCET Examination Date