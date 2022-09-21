AP EAMCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to announce the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result tomorrow. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result, the same will be available on the official website of the council i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.Also Read - AP PECET Hall Tickets 2022 OUT on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

The candidates must note that check the AP EAMCET allotment result, candidates have to enter their login ID number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth. The candidates placed in the round 1 seat allotment are required to confirm the seats by paying the requisite tuition fee.

AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results

Visit the counselling website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, enter application number, hall ticket number, date of birth

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on screen

Download seat allotment result, and take a print out for further reference.

APSCHE will conduct the EAMCET counselling in three rounds. Candidates will be allotted seats in engineering colleges on the basis of AP EAMCET rank list.