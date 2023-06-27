AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling expected to Begin Soon; step-wise process and documents required

Home

Soon after the counselling registration begins, students who have qualified can apply for their preferred programme by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling fee is Rs 1,200 for general category.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 counselling process is likely to commence soon. The complete counselling schedule is expected to be released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Soon after the counselling registration begins, students who have qualified can apply for their preferred programme by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Those who qualify the common entrance test can apply for programmes including BSc in Agriculture, BSc in Horticulture, Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc), Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (B.V. Sc. & A.H.), Bachelor of Pharmacy, and BSc in Nursing.

It is mandatory for candidates to pay the AP EAMCET 2023 counselling fee which is Rs 1,200. Candidates with the reserved category will have to pay a counselling fee of Rs 600. Needless to mention, the allotment of seats during AP EAMCET 2023 counselling will primarily depend on the ranks obtained by candidates, choices filled and the availability of seats in the institutes.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Process

Registration and document verification: Qualified candidates must register for the counselling process in order to participate. Additionally, they will have to go for document verification at the designated centres with the necessary original documents and their photocopies. The document verification can also be held online.

Choice filling: After the successful registration and document verification, candidates must log in to their account and select their preferred colleges and courses. The options need to be locked.

Seat allotment: The seat allotment will be done on the basis of candidate’s merit, choice preferences and availability of seats.

Payment of fees: Those who have been assigned a seat are must pay the requisite admission fees within the specified timeframe.

Reporting to allotted college: The shortlisted ones must report to the allotted college to complete the admission process. They need to carry the necessary documents and payment receipt.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Documents Required

Candidates will have to submit scanned documents for AP EAMCET counselling 2023 which include:

AP EAMCET rank card 2023.

AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket.

Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate.

Transfer certificate.

Date of birth proof or class 10 passing certificate.

EWS certificate (if any).

Residence certificate.

Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate.

Integrated community certificate (If any).

Income certificate of parents.

Local status certificate.

Category certificate (If any).

