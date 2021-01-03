AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Sunday declared the AP EAMCET seat allotment result on its official website apeamcet.nic.in. Also Read - AP EAMCET 2017 college-wise allotment 2017 released, check details at apeamcet.nic.in

Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET counselling can check their results online by logging in their credentials.

“Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through Candidate Login,” reads the statement flashing on the council’s official website.

“Registered Candidates can get their Login ID by sending SMS to 8790499899 as ‘APEAMCET (space) 01 (space) Your Hall Ticket Number’ through their registered mobile number.

Candidates can get their Allotted Seat Details by sending SMS to 8790499899 as “APEAMCET(space)02(space) Hall Ticket Number,” reads the notice.

Here’s direct link to check AP EAMCET allotment result 2020.

Steps to check AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: