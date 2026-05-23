Home

Education

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: JNTU EAPCET provisional answer key at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in today; Check download link, response sheet here

live

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: JNTU EAPCET provisional answer key at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in today; Check download link, response sheet here

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026: The AP EAPCET 2026 provisional answer key download link will be available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check the steps here.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: JNTU EAPCET provisional answer key at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in today; Check download link, response sheet here(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to publish the AP EAPCET 2026 provisional answer key today, May 23, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 can check the AP EAPCET answer key by visiting the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

When were the exams held?

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, KAKINADA, on behalf of APSCHE, conducted the Engineering stream examination from May 12 to 15 and May 18. Meanwhile, the board conducted the Agriculture & Pharmacy on May 19 and May 20. In order to access the AP EAMCET answer keys, response sheets, and master question papers, a student must enter his/her login credentials, such as registration number and hall ticket number. The released answer key will be provisional in nature. The last date for receiving Objections on the Preliminary Key (Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy) is May 25. The results will be announced tentatively on June 1.

Also Read: UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: UPSC CSE Prelims on May 23; Mains exam on August 20; Check NDA ,CDS, IES, ISS schedule, notification date here

For the Engineering stream: The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAPCET-2026 is 25% of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. However, for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed. But their admission will be limited to the extent of seats reserved for such categories (vide G.O.Ms. No. 179, LEN&TE, dated 16.06.1986).

How are ranks given?

Candidates shall be ranked based on the EAPCET normalized marks (75% weightage) and 10+2 (25%weightage) in the order of merit as explained in Annexure-IV and Annexure-V. The rank obtained in AP EAPCET-2026 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the application form for the academic year 2026-2027 only. The rank card shall be downloaded from the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Rank obtained with the benefit of relaxation of the minimum qualifying marks at AP EAPCET – 2026 by any candidate claiming as SC/ST Category will be canceled in case the claim is found to be invalid at the time of admission to any course of study in any participating University/Institution.

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Candidate’s Response sheet at jeeadv.ac.in today; download link, how to check

For Agriculture & Pharmacy: The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAPCET-2026 is 25% of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed. But their admission will be limited to the extent of seats reserved for such categories (vide G.O.Ms.No.179, LEN&TE, dated16.06.1986)

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.