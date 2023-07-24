Home

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Registration Begins At Eapcet-Sche.Aptonline.In

According to the schedule released by APSCHE, the online payment and registration window will be accepted till August 3.

Classes for the new batch will begin on August 16.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the registration process for online Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) counselling 2023. Notably, the enrolment process has begun exclusively for those who have cleared the entrance test. To register themselves, applicants can directly visit the website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET and locate the necessary link to apply for AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023. According to the schedule released by APSCHE, the online payment and registration window are open for applicants till August 3.

The timeline for certificate verifications at help centres is July 25 to August 4. Subsequently, applicants will also be allowed to exercise their web options between August 3 to 8, 2023. By exercising web options, candidates can select their preferred choices for Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical courses. Additionally, on August 9, 2023, candidates will be able to make the necessary changes, if any, to their previously selected options. This will offer more flexibility to the applicants while choosing their desired courses.

It is imperative to note that after the counselling process is done, the most anticipated seat allotment results of AP EAMCET counselling will be announced on August 12. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the updates around the examination. Meanwhile, they will be required to self-report at colleges allotted to them through a counselling process between August 13 and 14. Finally, Classes for the new batch will begin on August 16.

AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023: Steps to Enroll

First of all, visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in. Click on the registration form link provided on the homepage. Click on the EAPCET admissions. Login using your hall ticket number and date of birth. This will display the registration form with your basic information. Submit the counselling fee for AP EAMCET 2023. Go for the document verification.In the next step, fill in your preferred colleges and programmes. Lock the options.

AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2023: Counselling Fee

Applicants belonging to general and other backward classes (OBC) categories are required to pay a counselling charge of Rs 1,200 whereas applicants belonging to the reserved categories along with the scheduled rank (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) will need to pay Rs 600.

