AP EAMCET 2021 Hall Ticket Released: The hall ticket for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, (AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021) has been released today, August 12, 2021. The AP EAMCET hall ticket 2021 is now available, and all candidates appearing for the AP EAMCET exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website at sche.ap.gov.in. EAMCET is an entrance examination held separately in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various colleges across both the states in the streams of Engineering, Medicine and Agriculture.
To download the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2021, all candidates can follow this direct link. CLICK HERE to Download AP EAMCET 2021 Hall Ticket
Here’s a step-by-step guide AP EAMCET 2021 candidates will have to follow some to download the hall tickets:
- Visit the official website of AP EAPCET 2021, sche.ap.gov.in.
- Go to the ‘Hall Ticket’ section available on the homepage.
- Alternatively, click on the direct link here – AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021.
- Enter your username, password, security code and click on submit to view your hall ticket
- Check and download AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021.
- Take a print of AP EAPCET 2021 Hall Ticket for any future reference.
It is to be noted that the EAMCET 2021 last date for the receipt of application fee with late fee of Rs 5000 is August 16, 2021. And, the last date for the receipt of application fee with late of Rs 10,000 is August 18, 2021. EAMCET 2021 candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in for any other information.