AP EAMCET Result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada is all set to declare the AP EAMCET Result 2020 anytime soon on Tuesday. Once released, candidates can check their result on the official website – sche.gov.in.

Candidates need to keep an eye out as the results may be declared at any time of the day, However, there is no need to rush in case the website is not working. The scores can be checked again later.

To download AP EAMCET Result 2020, candidates will need their application and hall ticket number.

Here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website – sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘AP EAMCET Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Your “AP EAMCET Result 2020” will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

AP EAMCET 2020 was conducted from September 17 to 18 and 21 to 23 for Engineering, and September 23 to 25 for Agriculture. The AP EAMCET 2020 Answer Key was released a few days ago and any objections to the provisional answer key could be raised till September 28.

Notably, once the results are out, authorities will release the AP EAMCET rank card and toppers’ list which will also be available on the official website.