AP EAMCET Result 2026: JNTU EAPCET result delayed? Check latest announcement, step-by-step guide to view scores here

Students can check the AP EAPCET result by visiting the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

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AP EAMCET Result 2026: JNTU EAPCET result delayed? To be declared after..., Check step-by-step guide here(Representational Image)

AP EAMCET Result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the AP EAPCET result 2026. Once released, students who have appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 can check the AP EAPCET result by visiting the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

When will the authorities declare the JNTU EAPCET result?

“On the advice of higher authorities, the results of AP EAPCET 2026 will be announced after the declaration of the results of Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations of the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education,” reads the statement on the website. The post further reads, “The candidates who appeared AP EAPCET-2026 Examination and qualified in Intermediate or equivalent examination have to fill and submit the declaration form(10+2 marks).” Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on June 1, 2026. However, it got postponed.

Also Read: AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026: JNTU EAPCET provisional answer key at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in today; Check download link, response sheet here

This year, the Engineering stream examination was conducted between May 12 to 15 and May 18. Meanwhile, the board conducted the Agriculture & Pharmacy on May 19 and May 20.

When were the exams held?

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, KAKINADA, on behalf of APSCHE, was responsible for conducting the examination. To access the AP EAMCET answer keys, response sheets, and master question papers, a student must enter his/her login credentials, such as registration number and hall ticket number.

The released answer key was provisional in nature. The last date for receiving Objections on the Preliminary Key (Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy) was May 25. The last date for receiving Objections on the Preliminary Key (Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy) was May 31.

AP EAMCET Result 2026: How to check JNTU EAPCET result

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHE/APSCHEHome.aspx.

Look for the AP EAPCET-2026 section.

Click on the result link.

Enter the login details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Evaluation: Every care will be taken to avoid errors in the evaluation, checking, scrutiny, tabulation, normalization, and ranking.

Also Read: Know how to download NTA re-NEET advance city intimation slip, admit card when published?

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